Garrett Richards: ‘we win as a team, we lose as a team’
Video Details
Garrett Richards bounced back from a rough last start in New York with a stellar 7+ inning performance allowing just one hit and one unearned run, but afterward he put all the attention on baseball being a team sport and he can't focus on his good outing when the team loses
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices