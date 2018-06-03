Recap: Rangers 3, Angels 2 in 10 innings (6/2)
After the Angels allowed a run to tie it in the 9th and one in the 10th to lose a tough 3-2 matchup, Mike Scioscia was adamant this was the best start Garrett Richards has had all season and the bullpen needs to work through some kinks
