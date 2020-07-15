Shannon Sharpe reacts to NBA hotline receiving tips about bubble infractions in Orlando
Video Details
According to reports, there have already been several anonymous tips to the NBA hotline about players breaking rules in the Orlando bubble. Almost immediately, Twitter began to have a field day with Chris Paul memes, speculating that he was the one behind all of the anonymous tips. Shannon Sharpe discusses what these infractions could mean for the playoffs.
