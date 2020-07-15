Skip Bayless: There is still hope that Dak & Jerry Jones can make a deal before tonight’s deadline

Video Details

Dak Prescott has until 4pm ET today to sign a long-term deal with the Cowboys. Dallas has never had a quarterback play under the franchise tag, but the deadline is rapidly approaching. Hear why Skip Bayless believes there is still hope for Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott to make a deal.

More Videos »