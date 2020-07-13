Shannon Sharpe: Rondo’s injury will hurt the Lakers, but LeBron will get it done shorthanded
Breaking news out of the NBA last night. Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb during practice. The Lakers' guard is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks according to reports. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Rondo's injury will hurt the Lakers, but LeBron will be able to get the job done shorthanded.
