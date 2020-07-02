Skip Bayless: Giannis is wrong about Orlando being the hardest playoffs, it’s actually the easiest
Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the 2020 championship will be even harder for a team to win than a typical one due to the pandemic. Yesterday he was asked if the eventual champion will have an asterisk, and he responded quote “I hear a lot of people saying it could have a star next to it. It’s going to be the toughest championship you could ever win.” Hear why Skip Bayless disagrees with Giannis and believes this will be the easiest playoffs there ever was.
