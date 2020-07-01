Shannon Sharpe agrees with Draymond Green on LeBron’s discipline leading Lakers to the Finals

Draymond Green picked the Lakers over the Clippers and the Bucks to win it all when the season restarts. The reason, LeBron. Draymond called LeBron the most disciplined player we’ve ever seen in the NBA and he can adjust to anything. Including the NBA going into the Orlando bubble to finish the season. Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Draymond's comments.

