Shannon Sharpe isn’t sure J.R. Smith will be that beneficial as a Laker

Video Details

Now that Avery Bradley has officially opted out of the season restart at the end of July, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a deal with LeBron James' former teammate J.R. Smith as a replacement. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he likes this addition to the Lakers, but worries JR won't get the playing time he needs to be beneficial.

More Videos »