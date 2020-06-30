Shannon Sharpe isn’t sure J.R. Smith will be that beneficial as a Laker
Now that Avery Bradley has officially opted out of the season restart at the end of July, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a deal with LeBron James' former teammate J.R. Smith as a replacement. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he likes this addition to the Lakers, but worries JR won't get the playing time he needs to be beneficial.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.