Shannon Sharpe: I can absolutely see Steve Balmer & Mark Cuban kneeling with players
Video Details
Mark Cuban’s changed his stance on his players kneeling during the national anthem, saying players who kneel will now have his full support and that he hopes to participate with them. NBA bylaws say that players must stand for the anthem, but Cuban said that the NBA should give leeway to its players during these changing times. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Mark Cuban would take a knee during the anthem to show his support.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.