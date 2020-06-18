Video Details

LeBron may be an incredible athlete, but 86-year-old Bill Russell wants everyone to know he was a freak of nature himself back in the day. After Kendrick Perkins called LeBron quote “the most athletic player in NBA history,” Russell chimed in, reminding Perk of his athletic qualifications during his prime. After seeing Russell’s response, Perk apologized to his pal LeBron and said Russell actually may the most athletic player ever. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron is the most athletic player of all-time.