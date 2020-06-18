Shannon Sharpe: Despite Bill Russell throwing his hat in the ring, LeBron is still the best athlete of all-time
Video Details
LeBron may be an incredible athlete, but 86-year-old Bill Russell wants everyone to know he was a freak of nature himself back in the day. After Kendrick Perkins called LeBron quote “the most athletic player in NBA history,” Russell chimed in, reminding Perk of his athletic qualifications during his prime. After seeing Russell’s response, Perk apologized to his pal LeBron and said Russell actually may the most athletic player ever. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron is the most athletic player of all-time.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.