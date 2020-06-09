Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James is still the GOAT despite never having a HOF coach
With the NBA set to resume their season, Bleacher Report laid out just how much could be on the line for LeBron. The article said quote, “if James can lead the Lakers to a championship, he will send a message to the rest of the NBA that he is not ready to relinquish the title of the best basketball player in the world. It could reignite the greatest-of-all-time debate as well.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees that LeBron is the GOAT.
