Stephen Jackson shares his emotions on the morning of George Floyd’s funeral
Video Details
FOX Sports NBA analyst and long-time friend of George Floyd, Stephen Jackson joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss his emotions on the morning of the funeral in Minneapolis. George Floyd's funeral will be held at 2pm ET.
