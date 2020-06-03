Skip Bayless: Trail Blazers & Pelicans will be the most dangerous 8th seeds to threaten LeBron’s Lakers
Video Details
With little left to play in the NBA season, teams will be fighting to earn the 8th seed spot in the playoffs. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Portland Trail Blazers or New Orleans Pelicans would make the most dangerous 8th seed teams to face off against LeBron's Lakers.
