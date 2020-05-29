Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones is going to extreme depths to publicly portray Dak as greedy
According to a report, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ lack of a long-term deal stems back to the beginning of last season. After starting off with 3 straight wins to go along with 9 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions, Dak’s camp reportedly asked for more money. According to the report, the Jones family was quote, “not only upset at Dak's representation, I think they were a little upset at Dak.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Jerry and Stephen Jones are purposely leaking this information to paint Dak as greedy & selfish.
