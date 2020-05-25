Skip Bayless: Cowboys long-term success will depend on managing their salary cap with Dak

Video Details

A recent study of quarterback salaries has shown that if a NFL team wishes to reach a Super Bowl, they shouldn’t devote more than 14.3% of their salary cap percentage to their QB. This would mean that the Cowboys shouldn't pay Dak Prescott more than $31 million per year. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboys should not overpay Dak if they wish to have long-term success.

More Videos »