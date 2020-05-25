Skip Bayless: Cowboys long-term success will depend on managing their salary cap with Dak
Video Details
A recent study of quarterback salaries has shown that if a NFL team wishes to reach a Super Bowl, they shouldn’t devote more than 14.3% of their salary cap percentage to their QB. This would mean that the Cowboys shouldn't pay Dak Prescott more than $31 million per year. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboys should not overpay Dak if they wish to have long-term success.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.