Skip Bayless: Cowboys’ new offense is so good it doesn’t make a big difference if Dak or Dalton starts
Fox Bet gives the Dallas Cowboys an extra 4 points per game with Dak Prescott starting over Andy Dalton. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Cowboys' new offense is so good that it doesn't make a huge difference who is starting at the quarterback position.
