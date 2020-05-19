Shannon Sharpe: LeBron and Michael Jordan on the same team would’ve won at least 10 Finals
After this week's finale of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' LeBron James came out and said 'I feel like my best assets would work perfectly with Mike.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron James playing alongside Michael Jordan.
