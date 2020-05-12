Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan is Bobby Knight, ‘the ends justify the means’ for the truly dedicated
Video Details
Since the release of 'The Last Dance,' many have speculated whether Michael Jordan's documentary has hurt or contributed to his legacy. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that MJ can be compared to Indiana Hoosiers' coach Bobby Knight, and that Jordan paid the ultimate price for being great.
