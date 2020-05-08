Shannon Sharpe: Horace Grant called me to reveal what really happened on the plane with MJ
It was revealed in Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' that MJ had purposely told a flight attendant to not let teammate Horace Grant eat after a poor performance on the basketball court. After yesterday's segment, Horace Grant reached out to Shannon Sharpe to tell him what really happened on the airplane and what playing with Michael Jordan was really like.
