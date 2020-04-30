Skip Bayless: Favre told us everything we need to know, the ‘bridge is burned’ between Rodgers & Packers
Video Details
Brett Favre recently came out and said that the Green Bay Packers 'burned a bridge' with Aaron Rodgers after drafting Utah State QB Jordan Love. Hear why Skip Bayless agrees with Brett Favre and believes the Packers' end game is for Rodgers to request a trade.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.