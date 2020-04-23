Shannon Sharpe: ‘I’m taking Tua No. 1’
Video Details
Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Shannon Sharpe discuss where he would draft QB Tua Tagovailoa. Shannon believes Tua is the best QB in this year's draft and would take him with the first pick.
