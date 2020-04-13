Shannon Sharpe: Packers should draft someone who can help Rodgers win — not Jordan Love
Reports have emerged that the Green Bay Packers are potentially interested in drafting Utah State QB Jordan Love. Does this mean the beginning of the end for Aaron Rodgers? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Packers should draft a player who can actually help Rodgers win this upcoming season.
