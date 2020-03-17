Shannon Sharpe is shocked the Texans would trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

Video Details

Shannon Sharpe shares his thoughts on the Houston Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, a move that has many questioning head coach Bill O'Brien's reasoning. Shannon details why this is a win for the Cardinals, why he's shocked the Houston Texans are moving on from a No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins.

More Videos »