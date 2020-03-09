Shannon Sharpe: Mark Cuban’s comments on officiating aren’t helping Luka Doncic’s case for reviewing fouls
Over the weekend, Luka Doncic was upset with officials not going back to review a foul. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks Luka is not yet at the stage in his career to get 'superstar calls' and why he thinks Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban's comments about officiating also play a part in why the call wasn't reviewed.
