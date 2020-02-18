Shannon Sharpe agrees that Tom Brady is the 3rd best free agent QB, behind Brees and Prescott
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pro Football Focus' Top 100 Free Agents list, which has Drew Brees and Dak Prescott listed over Tom Brady.
