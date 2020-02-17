Shannon Sharpe explains why he loved the new format of the NBA All-Star Game
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the new format of the NBA All-Star Game, which resulted in one of the most exciting All-Star games in years as Team LeBron edged Team Giannis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.