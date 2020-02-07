Chris Broussard: Lakers made the right call not trading Green and Kuzma for Marcus Morris
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers trading for Marcus Morris after it was reported that a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers fell through when the team refused to part with Kyle Kuzma.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.