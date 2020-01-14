Skip Bayless gives LeBron James an ‘A+’ for his performance against the Cavaliers
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to LeBron James scoring 31 points in a win over his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, after missing Saturday night's game with an illness.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.