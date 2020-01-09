Chris Broussard: LeBron James is the Lakers’ only playmaker, AD doesn’t have that ‘number one’ mentality

Video Details

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about the Los Angeles Lakers' challenges this season. Chris feels LeBron James is looking to make Anthony Davis take the lead offensively, but AD doesn't have that 'number one' mentality yet. With LeBron being the only playmaker on the Lakers, Chris feels they will struggle against talented teams like Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

More Videos »