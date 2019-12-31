Shannon Sharpe celebrates LeBron James being named AP male athlete of the decade
Video Details
The Associated Press has named Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James the male athlete of the decade. Shannon Sharpe talks LeBron's accomplishments throughout the last 10 years, and insists that no one else was ever in the running.
