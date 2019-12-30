Skip Bayless reacts to his Cowboys being eliminated from the playoffs after Eagles clinch NFC East
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Eli Manning
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Undisputed
- Washington Redskins
-
Skip Bayless reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New York Giants, officially shutting the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs, even with their 41-16 blowout win over the Washington Redskins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879