Skip Bayless on Dak’s contract extension: Jerry Jones gambled and lost on this
Video Details
With Dak Prescott's rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys closing in on its last year, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk about the possibility of extension, and whether or not the QB will come out on top after negotiations with Jerry Jones.
