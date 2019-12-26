Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott missing practice proves he’s sustained a ‘serious injury’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott, who despite reports of a serious shoulder injury is expected to play against Washington Redskins on Sunday. Hear why Skip thinks this injury is more serious than coach Jason Garrett is letting on.
