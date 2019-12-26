Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers loss vs Clippers: ‘LeBron and AD gave that game away’
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Los Angeles Lakers 106-111 loss to the Clippers, bringing them to 4 straight losses in a row. Hear why Shannon thinks LeBron James and Anthony Davis gave this game away, but why he's still doesn't believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be a threat to the Lakers come playoffs.
