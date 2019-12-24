Skip and Shannon make their picks for Christmas Showdown between Lakers & Clippers
Video Details
With the Los Angeles Lakers coming off their 3rd straight loss, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless predict whether LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be able to carry their team to victory against Paul George,, Kawhi Leanord and the Clippers this Christmas Day.
