Shannon Sharpe isn’t concerned about the Lakers after their 111-104 loss to Bucks
- Central
- East
- East
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Last night the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second loss in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks at 11-104. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both played impressive games, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to victory with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Hear why Shannon says despite the loss, he is not concerned about the rest of the Laker's season.
