Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury is ‘a big bad deal for my Dallas Cowboys’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Sunday Night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. With a chance at the NFC East on the line, Skip wonders if QB Dak Prescott's shoulder injury will keep his team from the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879