‘It just makes my blood BOIL!’ — Skip Bayless on Aaron Rodgers making Pro Bowl over Dak Prescott
The Pro Bowl roster was released, and it included Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe why he believes Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott was robbed.
