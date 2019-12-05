Skip Bayless believes his Dallas Cowboys will fall to the Bears on Thursday Night Football
Skip Bayless explains why he's picking against his Dallas Cowboys in Chicago tonight on Thursday Night Football, but still believes Dallas will win the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles.
