Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys’ loss to Bills: ‘Yesterday was the worst loss of the year — They are done! ‘
Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills beat the Cowboys 26-15, Hear why Skip believes yesterday's loss was the worst Cowboys loss of the season. Do you agree with Skip?
