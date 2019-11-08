Shannon Sharpe thinks Kawhi is making a strong case, but LeBron is still best player in the world
Video Details
- C-USA
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Portland Trail Blazers
- UAB Blazers
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe rejects the notion that Kawhi Leonard is still the best basketball player in the world, claiming that it's been LeBron James for the last 10 seasons.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879