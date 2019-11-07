Skip Bayless: Patriots should be more concerned about missing the Super Bowl than the Cowboys
Video Details
Skip Bayless reminds us that he picked the New England Patriots to play the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl this year, and he's more worried about the Patriots not living up to their end of the bargain.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879