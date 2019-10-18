Shannon Sharpe on LeBron ranked 3rd on best leader list: ‘GMs are mad about what transpired last year’
LeBron James was recently ranked No. 3 on the NBA GM's list of best leaders in the league. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks it's ridiculous that LeBron isn't ranked No. 1.
