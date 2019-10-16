Shannon Sharpe: Dak’s extension hasn’t happened because no ‘hometown discount’ is involved
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe wonders why the Cowboys haven't extended Dak Prescott's contract yet and thinks the team is expecting Prescott to take a discounted deal to stay in Dallas.
