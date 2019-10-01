Reggie Bush explains why Tua Tagovailoa is leading Jalen Hurts in the Heisman race
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jalen Hurts
- Oklahoma Sooners
- SEC
- Tua Tagovailoa
Reggie Bush joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Heisman race. Reggie makes the case why Tua Tagovailoa is leading Jalen Hurts for the Heisman.
