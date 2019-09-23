Shannon Sharpe: Kyler Murray is going to struggle until his offensive line can protect him
Video Details
Kyler Murray was sacked 8 times in the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 loss against the Carolina Panthers and Shannon Sharpe believes that Kyler will continue to struggle until his line can protect for him.
