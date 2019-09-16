Shannon Sharpe on Lamar Jackson’s Week 2 performance: ‘We’ve never seen a guy do what he did yesterday’
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lamar Jackson's Week 2 performance vs. Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals. Shannon was impressed by the Ravens QB's stat line where he threw for 250 yards and ran for 120 yards.
