Shannon Sharpe: Dak Prescott would already have a contract extension if Jerry thought he was their guy
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe thinks Jerry Jones would've already signed Dak Prescott to an extension if he was certain that Dak was the best option for the Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618