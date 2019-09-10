Shannon Sharpe isn’t sold on the Raiders despite MNF win over Broncos
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Oakland Raiders 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos on MNF. Shannon explains why he isn't sold on the Raiders and predicts they'll only win 4 or 5 games.
