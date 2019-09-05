Shannon disagrees with Kevin Love, says players not fans believe they’re the greatest
Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love that fans not players created the greatest of all time debate and makes the argument for why both Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan believe they are the greatest basketball players of all time.
